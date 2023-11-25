Devils vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 25
Here's a peek at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (8-9-1), which currently has six players listed, as the Devils prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) at Prudential Center on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 60 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -7.
Sabres Season Insights
- With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Buffalo's total of 63 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.
Devils vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-175)
|Sabres (+145)
|6.5
