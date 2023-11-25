Here's a peek at the injury report for the New Jersey Devils (8-9-1), which currently has six players listed, as the Devils prepare for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) at Prudential Center on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Timo Meier RW Questionable Undisclosed Tomas Nosek LW Questionable Upper Body Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Nico Hischier C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 60 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.

It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -7.

Sabres Season Insights

With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Buffalo's total of 63 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5

