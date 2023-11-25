How to Watch the Devils vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight, the New Jersey Devils welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Devils try to beat the Sabres on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|Sabres
|5-4 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- The Devils' 60 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Devils are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|18
|8
|15
|23
|7
|13
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|13
|6
|16
|22
|15
|14
|35.2%
|Tyler Toffoli
|18
|9
|7
|16
|5
|7
|43.5%
|Dougie Hamilton
|18
|5
|9
|14
|12
|4
|-
|Erik Haula
|17
|6
|5
|11
|6
|4
|53.7%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have allowed 63 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|20
|4
|13
|17
|15
|15
|-
|Casey Mittelstadt
|20
|3
|13
|16
|12
|17
|43.9%
|Jeff Skinner
|20
|9
|7
|16
|10
|14
|40.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|20
|8
|7
|15
|7
|8
|25%
|Alex Tuch
|17
|6
|7
|13
|5
|15
|50%
