Having dropped three straight, the New Jersey Devils welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Devils vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Devils Sabres 5-4 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Devils' 60 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesper Bratt 18 8 15 23 7 13 33.3% Jack Hughes 13 6 16 22 15 14 35.2% Tyler Toffoli 18 9 7 16 5 7 43.5% Dougie Hamilton 18 5 9 14 12 4 - Erik Haula 17 6 5 11 6 4 53.7%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have allowed 63 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

With 57 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals over that time.

Sabres Key Players