The New Jersey Devils (8-9-1) are favored on their home ice against the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) on Saturday, November 25. The Devils are -175 on the moneyline to win against the Sabres (+145) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Devils vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
- In the 15 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-8 in those games.
- The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- New Jersey is 4-5 (victorious in 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Buffalo has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-7-0
|3-7
|5-5-0
|6.5
|2.70
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-7-0
|2.70
|3.20
|9
|30.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|5-5
|3-7-0
|6.5
|2.50
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|2.50
|3.30
|5
|17.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
