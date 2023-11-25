The New Jersey Devils (8-9-1) are favored on their home ice against the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) on Saturday, November 25. The Devils are -175 on the moneyline to win against the Sabres (+145) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 15 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-8 in those games.

The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New Jersey is 4-5 (victorious in 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Buffalo has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 3-4 in those contests.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.70 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.70 3.20 9 30.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 3-7-0 6.5 2.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.50 3.30 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.70 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.70 3.20 9 30.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 3-7-0 6.5 2.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.50 3.30 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

