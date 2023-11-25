The New Jersey Devils (8-9-1, on a three-game losing streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) at Prudential Center. The contest on Saturday, November 25 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

The Devils' offense has totaled 27 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 32 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (30.0%). They are 3-7-0 in those games.

The Sabres have recorded a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 25 goals while conceding 33 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.2% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Devils vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Devils 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)

Devils (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an 8-9-1 overall record.

New Jersey is 4-2-0 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Devils scored just one goal, they lost both times.

New Jersey has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Devils have scored more than two goals in 14 games (8-5-1, 17 points).

In the four games when New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered six points after finishing 3-1-0.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Devils went 2-5-0 in those matchups (four points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have a 9-9-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-4-2) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sabres scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Sabres have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 19 points from those contests.

This season, Buffalo has recorded a single power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 5-4-0 (10 points).

The Sabres have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.85 26th 29th 3.72 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 9th 31.9 Shots 28.7 29th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 30 12th 1st 36.51% Power Play % 13.56% 25th 17th 78.13% Penalty Kill % 86.11% 7th

Devils vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

