When the New Jersey Devils face the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and Casey Mittelstadt should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

One of New Jersey's leading offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 19:50 per game.

Hughes is another key contributor for New Jersey, with 22 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has 16 points for New Jersey, via nine goals and seven assists.

Akira Schmid (1-4-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .891% save percentage (49th in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Rasmus Dahlin's four goals and 13 assists in 20 matchups give him 17 points on the season.

Buffalo's Mittelstadt has posted 16 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 13 assists.

This season, Jeff Skinner has nine goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 16.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a record of 1-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 9 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 79 saves and an .898 save percentage, 38th in the league.

Devils vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.85 26th 29th 3.72 Goals Allowed 3.15 15th 9th 31.9 Shots 28.7 29th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 30 12th 1st 36.51% Power Play % 13.56% 25th 17th 78.13% Penalty Kill % 86.11% 7th

