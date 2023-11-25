The New Jersey Devils (8-9-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) at home on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 46.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (7-8).

New Jersey has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Devils have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 13 of 18 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Sabres Betting Insights

This season the Sabres have won four of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo has a record of 3-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Sabres have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Buffalo has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs. Sabres Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 60 (17th) Goals 57 (24th) 67 (24th) Goals Allowed 63 (19th) 23 (2nd) Power Play Goals 8 (25th) 14 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 3-7-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Five of New Jersey's past 10 games went over.

The Devils have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Devils' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 60 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Devils have given up 67 goals (3.7 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 21st in the NHL.

Sabres Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Buffalo went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Three of Buffalo's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.6 goals.

The Sabres have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (57 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Sabres' 63 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.