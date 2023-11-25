Devils vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (8-9-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (9-9-2) at home on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-175)
|Sabres (+145)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won 46.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (7-8).
- New Jersey has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Devils have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 13 of 18 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Sabres Betting Insights
- This season the Sabres have won four of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Buffalo has a record of 3-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Sabres have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Buffalo has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Devils vs Sabres Additional Info
Devils vs. Sabres Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|60 (17th)
|Goals
|57 (24th)
|67 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (19th)
|23 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (25th)
|14 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (8th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 3-7-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Five of New Jersey's past 10 games went over.
- The Devils have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Devils' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 60 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Devils have given up 67 goals (3.7 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 21st in the NHL.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Buffalo went 5-5-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- Three of Buffalo's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.6 goals.
- The Sabres have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (57 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Sabres' 63 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
