You can find player prop bet odds for Jesper Bratt, Rasmus Dahlin and others on the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Prudential Center.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Bratt has been vital to New Jersey this season, with 23 points in 18 games.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 6 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Jets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

Jack Hughes has racked up 22 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 16 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 1 1 2 8 at Penguins Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Jets Nov. 14 0 0 0 0

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Tyler Toffoli's 16 points this season have come via nine goals and seven assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 14 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Dahlin has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 2 3 5 at Jets Nov. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 1

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 16 total points (0.8 per game), with nine goals and seven assists in 20 games.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 24 1 1 2 8 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 0 1 1 at Jets Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 4

