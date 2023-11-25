The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:21 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:40 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

