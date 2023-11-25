In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dougie Hamilton to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Hamilton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hamilton has accumulated four goals and four assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 63 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hamilton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:33 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:24 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:08 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:12 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:56 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:42 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:17 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

