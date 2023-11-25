The New Jersey Devils, including Dougie Hamilton, take the ice Saturday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hamilton's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:26 per game on the ice, is -10.

Hamilton has a goal in five of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hamilton has a point in 11 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Hamilton has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hamilton goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.