Dougie Hamilton Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
The New Jersey Devils, including Dougie Hamilton, take the ice Saturday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hamilton's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.
Dougie Hamilton vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Hamilton Season Stats Insights
- Hamilton's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:26 per game on the ice, is -10.
- Hamilton has a goal in five of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Hamilton has a point in 11 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.
- Hamilton has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Hamilton goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.
- Hamilton has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hamilton Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|18
|Games
|4
|14
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
