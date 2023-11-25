Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Can we count on Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-0
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
