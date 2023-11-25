Can we count on Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

