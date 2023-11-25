Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - November 25
Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Cozens against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.
Dylan Cozens vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- Cozens has averaged 14:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- Cozens has a goal in four of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Cozens has a point in eight of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Cozens has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Cozens Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|18
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|1
