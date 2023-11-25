Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Cozens against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 14:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Cozens has a goal in four of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has a point in eight of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Cozens has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Cozens has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 18 Games 4 9 Points 3 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

