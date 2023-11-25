On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Elias Lindholm going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Lindholm's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-4 SO
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

