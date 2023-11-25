The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, are in action Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Lindholm against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:45 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 20 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 20 games this season, Lindholm has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 57 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.