On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Erik Haula going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted four shots and scored two goals.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Haula averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.