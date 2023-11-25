Erik Haula Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Erik Haula vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Haula Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Haula has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.
- Haula has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Haula has a point in eight games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.
- Haula has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Haula has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Haula has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Haula Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|17
|Games
|4
|11
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|1
