Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Haula has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Haula has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Haula has a point in eight games this season (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Haula has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Haula has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Haula has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 17 Games 4 11 Points 3 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

