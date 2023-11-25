Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Will Erik Johnson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
