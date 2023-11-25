Can we count on Fabian Zetterlund finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 10-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.