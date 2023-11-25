Can we count on Fabian Zetterlund finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

  • Zetterlund has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

