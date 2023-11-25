Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks meet on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Zetterlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).

Zetterlund has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 20 games this year, Zetterlund has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 20 games this season, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zetterlund has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 5 7 Points 3 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

