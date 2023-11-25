Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Filip Zadina going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadina stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
