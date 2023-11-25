The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) take on a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Fresno State is averaging 31.0 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 52nd on defense with 23.8 points allowed per game. San Diego State ranks 16th-worst in points per game (19.4), but it has been better defensively, ranking 83rd in the FBS with 27.5 points surrendered per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Fresno State San Diego State 381.8 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.1 (118th) 382.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (87th) 102.1 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.7 (82nd) 279.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (118th) 11 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (78th) 22 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (48th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has racked up 2,396 yards (217.8 ypg) on 230-of-344 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 739 yards on 137 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Elijah Gilliam has piled up 354 yards on 91 carries, scoring five times.

Erik Brooks' team-leading 641 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 79 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has caught 49 passes while averaging 55.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Mac Dalena has been the target of 61 passes and hauled in 40 grabs for 479 yards, an average of 43.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 1,844 yards (167.6 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 422 yards (38.4 ypg) on 115 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has run for 405 yards across 88 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Mekhi Shaw's 383 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 35 targets with two touchdowns.

Mark Redman has put up a 353-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 48 targets.

Brionne Penny's 35 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown.

