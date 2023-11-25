Will Garnet Hathaway find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

