Will Givani Smith light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 8:42 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 5:55 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:37 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:45 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

