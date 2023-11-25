Green Bay vs. St. Thomas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. Thomas vs. Green Bay matchup.
Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. Thomas (-3.5)
|126.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|St. Thomas (-3.5)
|126.5
|-164
|+134
Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends
- Green Bay has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Phoenix have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- St. Thomas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, none of the Tommies games have gone over the point total.
Green Bay Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Green Bay ranks 37th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 310th, a difference of 273 spots.
- Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
