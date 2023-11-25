The Washington State Cougars (2-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Washington State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.