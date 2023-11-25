How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Green Bay vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score 14.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Phoenix allow (62.6).
- Washington State is 6-0 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- Green Bay's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Phoenix average 72.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Cougars give up.
- Green Bay has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
- When Washington State allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 7-0.
- This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%
- Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 65-53
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/23/2023
|UMass
|W 85-52
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 68-59
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/5/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
