The Howard Bison (2-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Howard Stats Insights

This season, the Bison have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Howard is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bison are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 218th.

The 75.2 points per game the Bison record are 5.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (69.8).

Howard has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.

Mount St. Mary's put together a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 54th.

The Mountaineers averaged 8.9 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Bison allowed their opponents to score (72.6).

When Mount St. Mary's gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 12-13.

Howard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Howard averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 69.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bison ceded 68.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.8.

Howard sunk 8.9 threes per game with a 42.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 7.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.6 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Mount St. Mary's put up 61.6 points per game last season, 4.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.8).

The Mountaineers conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Mount St. Mary's had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (34.3%) last season. But it drained the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.6 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Boston University W 64-53 Burr Gymnasium 11/18/2023 @ Rutgers L 85-63 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/20/2023 @ Bryant L 67-61 Chace Athletic Center 11/25/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena 11/28/2023 Cincinnati - Burr Gymnasium 12/11/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule