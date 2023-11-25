The Howard Bison (2-4) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends (2022-23)

Howard covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

A total of 16 Bison games last season went over the point total.

Mount St. Mary's covered 10 times in 24 games with a spread last year.

In Mountaineers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.