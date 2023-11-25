Saturday's game features the Howard Bison (2-4) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) matching up at Knott Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Howard according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Mount St. Mary's should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 144.5 over/under.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Knott Arena

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Howard -145, Mount St. Mary's +120

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 73, Mount St. Mary's 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's

Pick ATS: Mount St. Mary's (+2.5)



Mount St. Mary's (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Howard Performance Insights

The Bison have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (scoring 75.2 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball while giving up 80.0 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a -29 scoring differential overall.

Howard wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is grabbing 33.3 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Howard makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (176th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Bison rank 239th in college basketball by averaging 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 311th in college basketball, allowing 97.2 points per 100 possessions.

Howard has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.5 turnovers per game, committing 15.2 (340th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (284th in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Mount St. Mary's struggled to generate points last season, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 63.7 points per game. It fared better at the other end, ranking 82nd by giving up 67.0 points per contest.

Last year the Mountaineers averaged 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

Mount St. Mary's ranked 230th in the nation with 12.4 assists per contest.

The Mountaineers averaged 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Mountaineers were 256th in the country with 6.7 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last year Mount St. Mary's gave up 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Mount St. Mary's attempted 36.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it attempted (and 71.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.8 threes per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 28.5% of the team's buckets).

