Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Howard Bison (2-4) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Howard (-2.5)
- Total: 144.5
- TV: ESPN+
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shy Odom: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seth Towns: 13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|63.7
|342nd
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|361st
|15.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
