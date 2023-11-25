The Howard Bison (2-4) face the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Shy Odom: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Marcus Dockery: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Seth Towns: 13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jelani Williams: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Howard Rank Howard AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 63.7 342nd 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 67.0 82nd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 30.1 270th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.7 256th 52nd 14.9 Assists 12.4 230th 361st 15.9 Turnovers 13.2 304th

