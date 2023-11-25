The Howard Bison (2-4) visit the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (1-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Bison are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Howard -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howard vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats

The Bison beat the spread 16 times in 35 games last year.

Howard had a record of 11-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter last year (84.6%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bison have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Mount St. Mary's covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, the Mountaineers won three of their 12 games, or 25%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mount St. Mary's has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Howard 19 65.5% 75.3 139 72.6 139.6 146.2 Mount St. Mary's 6 25% 63.7 139 67 139.6 131.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Howard vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Bison recorded were 8.3 more points than the Mountaineers gave up (67).

Howard went 10-8 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 67 points.

The Mountaineers averaged 8.9 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Bison allowed their opponents to score (72.6).

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Mount St. Mary's went 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Howard 16-13-0 9-4 16-13-0 Mount St. Mary's 10-14-0 7-9 13-11-0

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Howard Mount St. Mary's 12-2 Home Record 5-9 6-8 Away Record 6-10 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.