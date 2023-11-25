Islanders vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 25
As they gear up to play the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) on Saturday, November 25 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders (8-6-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Julien Gauthier
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Islanders Season Insights
- New York ranks 29th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Its -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers are 10th in the league in scoring (63 goals, 3.2 per game).
- Philadelphia has conceded 58 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL.
- Their +5 goal differential is 12th in the league.
Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-160)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
