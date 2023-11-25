As they gear up to play the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) on Saturday, November 25 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders (8-6-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Martin LW Questionable Upper Body Julien Gauthier RW Questionable Illness

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

New York ranks 29th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Its -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers are 10th in the league in scoring (63 goals, 3.2 per game).

Philadelphia has conceded 58 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-160) Flyers (+135) 6

