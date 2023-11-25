How to Watch the Islanders vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (8-6-5) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
The Islanders matchup with the Flyers will air on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info
Islanders vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|Flyers
|3-2 NYI
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders rank 16th in goals against, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Islanders rank 29th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|19
|6
|10
|16
|16
|7
|-
|Mathew Barzal
|19
|5
|11
|16
|30
|29
|35.7%
|Brock Nelson
|19
|9
|6
|15
|8
|9
|46.3%
|Bo Horvat
|18
|5
|9
|14
|10
|6
|51.2%
|Kyle Palmieri
|19
|5
|7
|12
|9
|3
|42.9%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers allow 2.9 goals per game (58 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|20
|2
|14
|16
|17
|12
|-
|Travis Konecny
|20
|11
|4
|15
|4
|14
|25.9%
|Joel Farabee
|20
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Sean Couturier
|18
|5
|9
|14
|9
|15
|50%
|Owen Tippett
|20
|7
|7
|14
|7
|12
|31.2%
