The New York Islanders (8-6-5) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Islanders matchup with the Flyers will air on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN, so tune in to catch the action.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info

Islanders vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Islanders Flyers 3-2 NYI

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders rank 16th in goals against, giving up 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Islanders rank 29th in the NHL with 51 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Noah Dobson 19 6 10 16 16 7 - Mathew Barzal 19 5 11 16 30 29 35.7% Brock Nelson 19 9 6 15 8 9 46.3% Bo Horvat 18 5 9 14 10 6 51.2% Kyle Palmieri 19 5 7 12 9 3 42.9%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 2.9 goals per game (58 in total), 13th in the league.

The Flyers' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players