Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the New York Islanders (8-6-5) and the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -160 on the moneyline to win at home against the Flyers (+135) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Islanders Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total
BetMGM -160 +135 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -170 +140 5.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
  • The Islanders have gone 6-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • The Flyers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with eight upset wins (53.3%).
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New York is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).
  • Philadelphia has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
3-4-3 5-5 6-3-1 6.0 2.70 3.40
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
3-4-3 2.70 3.40 8 33.3%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.3 3.10 2.50
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 3.10 2.50 3 9.1%
Record as ML Favorite 1-1
Record as ML Underdog 2-5
Puck Line Covers 5
Puck Line Losses 5
Games Over Total 6
Games Under Total 3
Record as ML Favorite 2-1
Record as ML Underdog 4-3
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 2
Games Under Total 7

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

