Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the New York Islanders (8-6-5) and the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -160 on the moneyline to win at home against the Flyers (+135) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
- The Islanders have gone 6-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Flyers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with eight upset wins (53.3%).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New York is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).
- Philadelphia has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-4-3
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.0
|2.70
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-4-3
|2.70
|3.40
|8
|33.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|7-3
|2-7-1
|6.3
|3.10
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.10
|2.50
|3
|9.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|7
Flyers Recent Betting Performance
