Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the New York Islanders (8-6-5) and the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Islanders are -160 on the moneyline to win at home against the Flyers (+135) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Islanders vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Islanders have gone 6-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Flyers have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with eight upset wins (53.3%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New York is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Philadelphia has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 5-5 6-3-1 6.0 2.70 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.70 3.40 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.3 3.10 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.50 3 9.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 5-5 6-3-1 6.0 2.70 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.70 3.40 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.3 3.10 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.50 3 9.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.