The New York Islanders (8-6-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN. The Islanders have won three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Islanders' offense has put up 27 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 34 goals. They have recorded 24 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (33.3%). They are 3-4-3 in those games.

The Flyers have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 31 total goals (three power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 9.1%). They have given up 25 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Islanders vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Islanders 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-160)

Islanders (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (8-6-5 overall) have a 1-5-6 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

New York is 4-0-4 (12 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Islanders scored just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

New York finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Islanders are 6-1-5 in the 12 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 17 points).

In the eight games when New York has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-3-1 to register nine points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Islanders finished 6-4-4 in those matchups (16 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a 1-1-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 10-9-1 overall record.

In the six games Philadelphia has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Flyers scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Philadelphia has two points (1-5-0) in six games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Flyers have scored more than two goals in 11 games, earning 19 points from those contests.

Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 6-5-1 (13 points).

The Flyers' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Flyers went 4-4-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 29th 2.68 Goals Scored 3.15 18th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 2.9 10th 20th 30.4 Shots 31.9 9th 31st 35.1 Shots Allowed 27.1 2nd 9th 23.53% Power Play % 10.29% 29th 31st 69.84% Penalty Kill % 82.81% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.