Islanders vs. Flyers November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Islanders' Noah Dobson and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-160)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,MSGSN
Islanders Players to Watch
- Dobson has been a big player for New York this season, collecting 16 points in 19 games.
- Mathew Barzal has chipped in with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).
- Brock Nelson has 15 points for New York, via nine goals and six assists.
- Semyon Varlamov's record is 3-3-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.30 goals against average) and racked up 214 saves.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Sanheim has recorded two goals (0.1 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 16 total points (0.8 per game).
- Joel Farabee is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with 15 total points this season. In 20 games, he has scored eight goals and provided seven assists.
- This season, Travis Konecny has 11 goals and four assists, for a season point total of 15.
- In the crease, Samuel Ersson has an .863 save percentage (64th in the league), with 138 total saves, while giving up 22 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put up a 3-3-1 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.
Islanders vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|29th
|2.68
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|18th
|16th
|3.16
|Goals Allowed
|2.9
|10th
|18th
|30.4
|Shots
|31.9
|9th
|31st
|35.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.1
|2nd
|9th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|10.29%
|29th
|31st
|69.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.81%
|12th
