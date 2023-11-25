The New York Islanders (8-6-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN. The Islanders have won three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-155) Flyers (+125) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have won six of their eight games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, New York has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been made an underdog 15 times this season, and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

Philadelphia has gone 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 20 games this season.

Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Islanders vs. Flyers Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 51 (29th) Goals 63 (11th) 60 (16th) Goals Allowed 58 (13th) 12 (20th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 19 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-4-3 overall.

Six of New York's past 10 games hit the over.

The Islanders have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Islanders offense's 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Islanders are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 60 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 24th in the league with a -9 goal differential .

Flyers Advanced Stats

Philadelphia owns a 7-3-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its past 10 games.

In Philadelphia's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.1 goals.

The Flyers have scored 63 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.

The Flyers have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 58 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.