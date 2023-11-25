Islanders vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (8-6-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-9-1) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN. The Islanders have won three straight games.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-155)
|Flyers (+125)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have won six of their eight games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, New York has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.
- New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have been made an underdog 15 times this season, and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has gone 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Flyers.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 20 games this season.
Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info
Islanders vs. Flyers Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|51 (29th)
|Goals
|63 (11th)
|60 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|58 (13th)
|12 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (27th)
|19 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (12th)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-4-3 overall.
- Six of New York's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Islanders have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Islanders are scoring 0.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Islanders offense's 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Islanders are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 60 total goals (3.2 per game).
- They're ranked 24th in the league with a -9 goal differential .
Flyers Advanced Stats
- Philadelphia owns a 7-3-0 line against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its past 10 games.
- In Philadelphia's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.1 goals.
- The Flyers have scored 63 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 58 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +5.
