You can wager on player prop bet odds for Noah Dobson, Travis Sanheim and others on the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at UBS Arena.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Islanders vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 24:49 per game.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Flames Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 1 1 3

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Mathew Barzal has picked up 16 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 11 assists.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Flames Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 0 2 2 1 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 2 2 6

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Brock Nelson's 15 points this season have come via nine goals and six assists.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 22 2 0 2 4 at Flames Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 15 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sanheim's 16 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded two goals and 14 assists in 20 games.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 0 0 0 0

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 11 goals and four assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 1 0 1 4

