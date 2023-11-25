Top Player Prop Bets for Islanders vs. Flyers on November 25, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Noah Dobson, Travis Sanheim and others on the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at UBS Arena.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Islanders vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 24:49 per game.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Mathew Barzal has picked up 16 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 11 assists.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|6
Brock Nelson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Brock Nelson's 15 points this season have come via nine goals and six assists.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Sanheim's 16 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded two goals and 14 assists in 20 games.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 11 goals and four assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|4
