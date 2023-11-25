Will Jack Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.

Hughes has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

Hughes averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:05 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:18 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 21:05 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 4 2 2 24:21 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

