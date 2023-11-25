Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - November 25
Jack Hughes will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New Jersey Devils face the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jack Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
|Devils vs Sabres Prediction
|Devils vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Sabres
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).
- In Hughes' 13 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In nine of 13 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- Hughes has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|13
|Games
|4
|22
|Points
|6
|6
|Goals
|5
|16
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.