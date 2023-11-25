On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

MacDonald has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated one goal and one assist.

MacDonald's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

