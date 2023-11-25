Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- MacDonald has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- MacDonald's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
