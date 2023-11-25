On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

  • MacDonald has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • MacDonald's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

