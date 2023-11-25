On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jake McCabe going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

McCabe has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 10/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet PT

ESPN+ and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

