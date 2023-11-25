In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jean-Gabriel Pageau to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau is yet to score through 19 games this season.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pageau has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:32 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:53 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:43 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.