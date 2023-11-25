Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 25
The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, are in action Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Pageau in the Islanders-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.
- Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through 19 games played.
- In five of 19 games this year, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In five of 19 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 39.2% that Pageau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Pageau Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|19
|Games
|5
|6
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
