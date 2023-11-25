The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, are in action Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Pageau in the Islanders-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through 19 games played.

In five of 19 games this year, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 19 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Pageau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 5 6 Points 1 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.