Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Skinner a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- Skinner has scored in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- Skinner has scored three goals on the power play.
- Skinner's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 67 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
