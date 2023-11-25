Jeff Skinner Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - November 25
The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Considering a bet on Skinner? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jeff Skinner vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Sabres vs Devils Game Info
Skinner Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.
- Skinner has scored a goal in eight of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Skinner has a point in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Skinner has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Skinner has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Skinner Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|2
