The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Considering a bet on Skinner? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Skinner has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

Skinner has scored a goal in eight of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Skinner has a point in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Skinner has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 67 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 16 Points 3 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.