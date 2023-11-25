Should you bet on Jesper Bratt to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games this season, Bratt has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Bratt has accumulated four goals and 12 assists.
  • Bratt averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:41 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:42 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 20:07 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:35 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 4 1 3 17:38 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

