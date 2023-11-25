Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Bratt's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 18 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bratt has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bratt has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 18 Games 4 23 Points 4 8 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

