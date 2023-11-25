Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 25?
In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joel Farabee to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- In eight of 20 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Farabee has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Farabee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Farabee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|13:44
|Away
|W 5-1
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
