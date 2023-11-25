Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Farabee in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Farabee vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is +8.

Farabee has a goal in eight games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 20 games this year, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Farabee's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Farabee Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 5 15 Points 2 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.