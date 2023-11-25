Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Islanders - November 25
Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Farabee in that upcoming Flyers-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Joel Farabee vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is +8.
- Farabee has a goal in eight games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Farabee has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- In five of 20 games this year, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Farabee's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Farabee Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|2
|8
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|0
